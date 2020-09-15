Coronavirus in Bhopal: Jumerati wholesale market to close at 7.30 pm

The wholesale market in Jumerati will close at 7.30 pm from Wednesday. It will remain open from 11 am to 7.30 pm. Traders have taken the decision to check corona spread by controlling crowd. The wholesale market deals with grocery goods.

The traders from across the state have taken a decision to close markets early keeping in the view the rising number of corona positives cases. Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said the decision to shut shops after 7.30 pm was taken unanimously by traders of wholesale market. “It will help in curbing crowd in market, which will help to check coronavirus infection,” he added.

Earlier, traders of New Market and 10 Number Market decided to close shops at 8.30 pm instead of 10.30 pm. Similarly, Indore traders also decided for early closure of markets. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appreciated traders’ decision to close markets early in the wake of corona spread.

New Market Traders Association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said Bhopal is consistently reporting high number of corona cases. “We suffered losses during lockdown when festival season (Eid and Rakhi) was on. This time, we introduced self discipline as we want good business during upcoming festival of Durga puja and Diwali,” he added.