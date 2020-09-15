Bhopal: Miscreants vandalise cafe, thrash employee over a verbal spat

BHOPAL: Few miscreants vandalized a cafe located in the Indrapuri area after a dispute with the cafe employees.

As per police, the incident occured at Indrapuri at Kapoor Cafe, where the accused had gone for a tea in the morning.

One of the accused Chetan, who is a regular visitor, got caught in a verbal spat with one of the employee Jitendra Jatav.

Jatav in his statement said that Chetan and his friends returned on two two-wheelers accompanied by six other people and without any further talk they started hurling abuses at them. They vandalised the cafe and thrashed them with rods, added police.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras around and police have accessed the footage.