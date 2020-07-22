Coronavirus in Bhopal: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

The novel infectious disease which was identified in late 2019 has turned into a global pandemic now. Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'. Countries all over the world have implemented some sort of lockdown to slow down its infection.
Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases evry three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11-lakh mark.
The continuous increase in the corona cases has become a challenge for the government. States have started imposing lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
India's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 63.13 per cent on Wednesday with a record 28,472 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours, while the case fatality rate further dropped to 2.41 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.
According to the ministry data, recoveries have surged to 7,53,049 exceeding active cases of coronavirus infection by 3,41,916.
The health ministry said that effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases has led to an improvement in recovery figures while case fatality has been falling continuously.
Case fatality rate has dropped to 2.41 per cent from Tuesday's 2.43 per cent. It was 3.36 per cent on June 17.
The state capital on Wednesday recorded 212 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections, bringing the virus count to 4870 in the city. The death toll in the city on the day stood at 138.
HELPLINE NUMBERS FOR COVID RELATED QUERIES-
BMC helpline numbers:
104, 155304
18002330014
755-2704201
Whatsapp Contact - 9713033344, 9301989967
Senior citizens help line numbers:
9406903101, 9406903102, 9406903103
Hospitals / Doctors:
AIIMS—1800-233-1104
Dr KC Raikwar—7999926269
Dr Rashmi Jain--9424476989
Help line number released by Central Government-
104
1075
181
755-241180
759-22344
COVID CENTERS AND HOSPITALS:
AIIMS, Bhopal
Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal
Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC)
JP Hospital
Chirayu Hospital
Fever Clinics:
Jai Prakash Hospital (DH)
Bairagarh (CH)
Bairsiya (CHC)
Gandhinagar (CHC)
Kolar (CHC)
Barkhedidev (PHC)
Nazirabad (PHC)
Runaha (PHC)
Gunaga (PHC)
Dhamarra (PHC)
Fanda (PHC)
Tumda (PHC)
Raatibad (PHC)
Misrod (PHC)
Ashoka Garden (UPHC)
Saibaba Nagar (UPHC)
Kotra Sultanabad (UPHC)
Kokta (UPHC)
Ishan Nagar (UPHC)
Kolua Kala (UPHC)
Gulabi Nagar (UPHC)
Khajurikala (UPHC)
Govindpura (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Kamla Nagar (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Kokta (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Panchsheel Nagar (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Piplani (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Professor Colony (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Sevaniya Gond (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Ahemdabad (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Anand Nagar (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
Barkheda Pathani (Nagrik Aushadhalaya)
1100 Quarter (Civil Dispensary)
Priyadarshini Nagar (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Anna Nagar (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Naya Basera (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Imambada (Sanjeevani Clinic)
Gas Relief Hospital
Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital
Master Lal Singh Hospital
Indira Gandhi Hospital
Doctor Shakir Ali Khan Hospital
Kamla Nehru Hospital
Pulmonary Hospital
Gas Relief Day Care Hospital:
Ibrahimganj
Rukmabai
Jahangirabad
Putlighar
Ashok Garden
Karond
Narela Shankari
Malikhedi
Hamidiya Hospital/Gandhi Medical College
Sultaniya Janana Hospital
Kasturba Hospital
Railway Hospital
ESI Hospital
