Coronavirus in Bhopal: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

The novel infectious disease which was identified in late 2019 has turned into a global pandemic now. Living in this pandemic era has left people wondering how to get used to the new 'masked life'. Countries all over the world have implemented some sort of lockdown to slow down its infection.

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases evry three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11-lakh mark.

The continuous increase in the corona cases has become a challenge for the government. States have started imposing lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 63.13 per cent on Wednesday with a record 28,472 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours, while the case fatality rate further dropped to 2.41 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry data, recoveries have surged to 7,53,049 exceeding active cases of coronavirus infection by 3,41,916.

The health ministry said that effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases has led to an improvement in recovery figures while case fatality has been falling continuously.

Case fatality rate has dropped to 2.41 per cent from Tuesday's 2.43 per cent. It was 3.36 per cent on June 17.

The state capital on Wednesday recorded 212 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections, bringing the virus count to 4870 in the city. The death toll in the city on the day stood at 138.