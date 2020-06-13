Coronavirus in Bhopal: Congress MLA MLA Kunal Chaudhary among 53 new cases, tally 2,263

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary is among 53 patients who came positives on Saturday. He is underoing treatmetn in Bhopal. He is represents Kalapipal Vidhan Sabha constituency, Shajapur. Shajapur Collector Dinesh Jain has confirmed it. With 53 positives, Bhopal tally went to 2,263 and 69 deaths.

Recently, he had addressed a press conference so he came in contact with many and , now, district administration is tracing out the contacts of Chaudhary, who resides in 74 Bunglows, a residential enclave of ministers. His sample was collected on Friday night. Over past few days, Chaudhary had met several senior leaders and workers and visited his constitutency. Previously, ex-MLA Jitendra Daga had tested positive in Bhopal.

Eleven persons from Indian Institute of Science Education and Reserch (IISER), Bhauri quarantine have also tested positive. While mother of a woman employee of Call Centre(C-21) has also tested positive from Shajhanabad.