Coronavirus in Bhopal: Congress MLA MLA Kunal Chaudhary among 53 new cases, tally 2,263

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary is among 53 patients who came positives on Saturday. He is underoing treatmetn in Bhopal. He is represents Kalapipal Vidhan Sabha constituency, Shajapur. Shajapur Collector Dinesh Jain has confirmed it. With 53 positives, Bhopal tally went to 2,263 and 69 deaths.
Recently, he had addressed a press conference so he came in contact with many and , now, district administration is tracing out the contacts of Chaudhary, who resides in 74 Bunglows, a residential enclave of ministers. His sample was collected on Friday night. Over past few days, Chaudhary had met several senior leaders and workers and visited his constitutency. Previously, ex-MLA Jitendra Daga had tested positive in Bhopal.
Eleven persons from Indian Institute of Science Education and Reserch (IISER), Bhauri quarantine have also tested positive. While mother of a woman employee of Call Centre(C-21) has also tested positive from Shajhanabad.
Tehsildar, Gulab Singh Baghel said, “Fifteen person have tested positive from my area. Four each from Bairagarh, Tilajamalpur and Shajhanabad while two came positive from Gautam Nagar and one from Shajhanabad. In Bairagarh, a patient each has been found in Ara-Machine and Station Road area.”
SDM Rajesh Shrivastava said,Eleven who have tested positive from IISER quarantine centre, are those who have been sent to isolation from Chirayu Hospital. Positive cases from isolation centre are normal. Otherwise, overall situation is normal.”
SDM TT Nagar Rajesh Shukla said,“Two positive cases have been found in Rahul Nagar and Nehru Nagar each, while one person has tested came positive from slum in Banganga. We are closely monitoring the situation in Banganga and Jai Bhim Nagar, which is under control right now.”
