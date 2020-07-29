Coronavirus in Bhopal: City reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,108

Bhopal on Wednesday reported 246 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count in the city to 6,108, while the death toll also rose to 164.

62 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 3,747. Bhopal now has 2197 active cases. On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases were reported from Shahid Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Ramdev Colony, Krishna Colony, Professor Colony, and Jahangirabad.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 628 new coronavirus cases taking the infection count in the state to 29,217. With ten more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 830.