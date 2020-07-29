Coronavirus in Bhopal: City reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,108

Bhopal on Wednesday reported 246 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count in the city to 6,108, while the death toll also rose to 164.
62 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 3,747. Bhopal now has 2197 active cases. On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases were reported from Shahid Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Ramdev Colony, Krishna Colony, Professor Colony, and Jahangirabad.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 628 new coronavirus cases taking the infection count in the state to 29,217. With ten more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 830.
No new coronavirus infection was reported from ten districts since Monday evening even though all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases. The health officials said there are 3,226 active containment zones in the state at present.
India's COVID-19 tally went past 15 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 14-lakh mark, with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day while the recoveries surged to 9,88,029, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases climbed to 15,31,669, while the country's death toll due to the disease rose to 34,193 with 768 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, the data updated at 8 am showed.
There are 5,09,447 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 64.51 per cent. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.
