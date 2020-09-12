Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 265 new COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh on Friday witnessed its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases at 2,240, pushing the case count in the state to 83,619, a health official said.

With thirty patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 1,691, the official said.

Six deaths were recorded in Indore, five in Gwalior, four in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Shahdol and Harda and one death each in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Dhar, Damoh and Narsinghpur.

At least 1,651 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 62,936.

With 326 fresh cases, Indore district reported the highest daily spike in the state, followed by Bhopal at 265, Gwalior at 188 and Jabalpur at 170.

The latest infections have taken the caseload in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, to 16,090 including 444 mortalities.