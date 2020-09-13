Coronavirus in Bhopal: City records 234 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 13,421

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 234 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 13,421.

Out of the total cases, 11,087 people have been cured in Bhopal. So far, 324 people have died in the city after contracting the lethal virus so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 85,966. With 37 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 1,728.

The state now has 6,788 active containment zones. A total of 22,001 new coronavirus cases and 334 fatalities have been reported in the state since the beginning of this month.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 85,966, new cases 2,347, death toll 1,728, recovered 64,398, active cases 19,840, total number of tested people 16,58,175.