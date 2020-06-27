Coronavirus in Bhopal: 44 new positive cases, more patients from old Bhopal

Old Bhopal contributed more corona positive cases on Saturday. The city reported 44 new positive cases taking the tally to 2,818 with 94 deaths. One more positive has been reported from One-tree Hills.
Four from the same family tested positive in Shahajahanabad while three from same family came from Imbrahimpura. Sabri Nagar reported three positive cases while Khanugaon reported two more positive casez.
Kotwali area reported three positives. Shahjahanabad reported four cases and two families reported two cases each. Tallaya, Nishatpura, Kolar, and Piplani reported two positive cases each. Signature 99 reported one more positive while Sarvadharm Colony reported one positive in Kolar area. Earlier too, cases were reported from Signature 99 campus.
Besides, one case each was reported from Anna Nagar, Labour Colony, Indrapuri, Government quarter of Kamla Nagar, Yashoda Nagar,(Saket Nagar), Ahata Rushtam Kha, DIG Bungalow, Tilajampura, Sanjay Nagar(Kamla Nagar), Arjun Nagar(Jahangirabad), Nehru Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Medical street, MP Board Colony(Habibganj), E-7, Arera Colony, (Hanuman Mandir).
SDM Rajesh Gupta said Old Bhopal reported more positive cases though the administration has focused on all areas of the state capital to check corona spread. “In slums, we have focused more. We have focused on Jatkhedi and other colonies along with Misrod Road and Kolar as more positive cases are coming,” Gupta said.
