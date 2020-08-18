Coronavirus in Bhopal: 125 new COVID-19 cases reported on August 17, tally rises to 8,697

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 17, taking the total cases to 8,697. The death toll in the city is 248, while 6,921 patients have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 930 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall count to 46,385, state health officials said. The death toll mounted by 23 to 1,128, they said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 46,385, new cases 930, death toll 1,128, recovered cases 35,025, active cases 10, 232, total number of people tested 10,55,205.

COVID-19 positive cases on Monday:

1. An employee from the SBI office tested positive for COVID-19.

2. One person from the Chirayu Medical College tested positive for COVID-19.

3. One person from 74 bungalows was infected.

4. One person from MPEB was infected.

5. Two prisoners reported positive from Old jail.

6. Four people belonging to the same family from Regal Treasure, Ayodhya Nagar tested positive for COVID-19.

7. Three people from industrial gate tested positive for COVID-19.

8. Three people from the same family from Amrai Bagsewaniya tested positive.

9. Two people from Jahangirabad area were found to be infected.

10. A jawan from CRPF Bangrasia camp tested positive.

11. One person from DNN News also tested positive.