Corona shackles tie motherly love: FPJ speaks to mothers whose children stuck abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

BHOPAL: The corona pandemic is grapping the world. It has flattened all boundaries, killing more than two thousands of people and afflicting nearly three millions across the world. Women in the city are nervy about their children who are living abroad.

The extent of the worry is so that many of them are spending sleepless nights. They constantly keep in touch with their children through phone calls talking to the children every now and then. Free Press talked to some of the women to know how they are feeling and how do they maintain contact with their children. Excerpts:

Batool Kaushal, inspector, horticulture marketing

My only daughter is pursuing journalism in London. As her classes were on, we could not call her back home before India banned international flights. In fact, we were about to fly to London on May 4 to celebrate our wedding anniversary. But that is out of the question now. I talk to her on Zoom, Google hangouts and Skype every day. If she sneezes during our conversation I become so tensed that I can’t sleep all night. Of course, I try to keep my anxiety a secret from her. I do tell her to maintain physical and mental health. I suggest that she should dance or listen to music or talk to her friends if she feels lonely. I have to keep awake till late night to give her company because of different time zones.

Kahkasha Saxena, Tarot card reader

My elder daughter, Saumya, lives in California (USA) and is pursuing her master’s in computer science. She hasn’t visited India since 2018. She was

to get her degree in May and we were planning to attend her convocation. But the event got postponed. My younger daughter Sanya lives in Mumbai. She was to come home on April 15 but we had to cancel her ticket due to the lockdown. I talk to them through video calls thrice a day and suggest them to stay at home and take precautions like using sanitizers, washing hands properly and wearing mask when venturing out. I can give my all to meet them right away but I know it is not possible. The only consolation is that they are safe wherever they are.

Priya Yaduvanshi, founder of Rudraksh Social Cultural Welfare Foundation

I can’t tell you how worried I am about the safety and wellbeing of my elder son Manish (29), who lives in Australia. Sometimes, I wake up in the middle of the night due to anxiety. My English is not very good but I listen to Australian news thrice in a day. He is a Chartered Accountant but he has lost his job due to the economic downturn. He is living with some Indian friends. They are helping each other. Thanks to technology, I can talk to him on video call twice a day. I don’t know what I would have done without it. Mostly, I call him up during mealtime to know what he is eating. Though the situation is better there, I am still worried.

Sharda Kanjani, homemaker

My elder son, Hitanshu, is doing his post graduation from Boston University in the USA. I am so worried about him that I am not able to get a wink of sleep even after taking sleeping pills. I have got dark circles under my eyes. I cannot help thinking about him. I talk to him four times every day through video call but still I miss him a lot. I enquire about his breakfast, lunch and dinner. I instruct him to take healthy food and drink milk with turmeric. I usually go to sleep at 3.30 am after talking to him. I don’t know when he will be able to come home. I know he is safe there but as a mother I can’t resist the desire of hugging him. But that, alas, is only a dream.