Bhopal: 8 doctors among 37 tested coronavirus positive

Eight doctors of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Indira Gandhi Hospital are among 37 who tested positive on Friday. Four doctors are from Gandhi Medical College and other four are from Indira Gandhi Hospital. Some policemen also reported positive for coronavirus on Friday.

In Gandhi Medical College, two are senior doctors, another is a senior resident and one medical interns. Paramedical staff and others senior doctors in GMC as well as Indira Gandhi Hospital have gone to quarantine after doctors from these establishments tested positives for the deadly virus.

With Friday’s results state positive tally increased to 365. Besides, nine deaths have been reported in Bhopal but one them is from Shujalpur. So the actual deaths figure of Bhopal is eight.

Earlier, three doctors and interns were tested positive in GMC and after that many MBBS students were quarantined.

After policemen tested positive earlier, medicos’ teams visited various police stations like Koh-e-Fiza police station and diagnosed the cops. They were subjected to screening and samples were collected. Police men of Shahjahanabad police lines were tested positive on Thursday.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Thirty seven positive cases have been recorded in state capital. Four of them are from GMC where four doctors have been tested positive. One of those who died of coronavirus was admitted in AIIMS while other died quite earlier and his test came positive later.”

COVID suspect dies, another serious

Corona suspect died in Hamidia Hosptial on Friday. One of the two patients of same family in Raisen, who were on ventilators in Hamidia Hospital, died in Hamidia Hospital on Friday morning. Another still on ventilator and results are still awaited. Both the patients are 40 plus. Entire family members have been home-quarantined. This family lives in main market of Raisen. Both had cold and cough and local doctors prescribed them cough syrup but after their condition deteriorated, both were referred to Hamidia Hospital on Sunday.