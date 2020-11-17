Corona reinfection is rare but be cautious, say Doctors

Bhopal: Reinfection of corona is not common but doctors have warned people to be cautious instead of getting worried. Reinfection does not cause much harm as patients have already developed antibodies in them. With new wave of corona virus surfacing in the country, people who were earlier infected with corona are panicky.

Pulmonologist at Gandhi Medical College Dr Lokendra Dave said people should not worry. “Reinfection is rare but it is not clear that it does not happen. So people should be cautious about Covid norms. Reinfection of corona is detected on the basis of blood test in which antibodies are tested. If patient was infected earlier, his blood must have antibodies. On the basis of antibodies, it is detected that whether it is case of reinfection or fresh case,” he added.

Gandhi Medical College medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “In blood test, antibodies are checked and on the basis of these antibodies, which have been developed during first time of infection, patients are treated as reinfection cases. There is no other way to detect reinfection of coronavirus in patients”.

According to information, there are known four cases of reinfection in the country in which health care workers of Mumbai tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 for the first time in May-June. Two were very mildly symptomatic and other two were asymptomatic. They recovered before returning to Covid-19 duties. In July, all four developed Covid-19 symptoms. Upon testing, they tested corona positive.

According to medical experts, the pre-existing antibody against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes Covid-19, is main base to detect the reinfection of coronavirus. The antibody reactivity to nucleocapsid protein indicates previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and it shows re-infection of coronavirus.