Cops’ Assurance Cools Tempers! Bajrang Dal Calls Off Police Station Gherao In MP’s Ashta | FP photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal workers planned to lay siege to the Siddiquiganj police station on Friday, alleging that a few cops abused and beat them up.

But they called off the plan after sub-divisional officer of police Damodar Gupta assured them of acting against the guilty after an inquiry.

Two members of the Bajrang Dal Devendra Singh and Hemant Singh, residents of Khachrod, complained to the superintendent of police on Friday about the behaviour of some cops.

Both complained to the police station about smuggling of cows, but when the police did not reach the spot, they chased the vehicle and told the smugglers to send the cattle to a safe place.

But the car driver, instead of following their advice, left the cows and ran away with the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the police caught the vehicle from another place. They said the police abused the Bajrang Dal workers and bet them up.

As a result, they announced that the Bajrang Dal workers would lay siege to the police station on Friday.

The police officials held discussion with the Bajrang Dal office-bearers and settled the issue.