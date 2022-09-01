Convicts awarded life term for rape of minors, gang-rape to spend entire life in jail, says Government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Convicts awarded life imprisonment by the court and involved in heinous crimes like rape of minors, gang rape, terrorism activities and illegal drug trade will have to spend their life till the last breath in jail, as per a proposed policy- 2022 discussed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

The policy assumes significance in view of premature release of as many as 11 convicts involved in gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family in Gujarat in 2002.

The release and later felicitation of these 11 convicts in a programme led to massive outrage in a section of the public. Later a petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

The discussion was held on the policy-2022 drafted to determine the period of imprisonment of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment.

At present, the policy of the year 2012 is in force in the state and more than 12,000 prisoners are serving life imprisonment in 131 jails of the state.

“Criminals held guilty of terrorist activities under various acts, convicted of rape, gang-rape, making spurious liquor, offenses related to foreign exchange, murder in two or more cases, will have to remain in the jail till their last breath”, as per the policy and the statement.

As per the policy, those convicted of committing murder of government servants while they are in service will also come under the same category. Similarly, criminals who have committed crimes against the state and offences relating to any part of the army will also not be able to take advantage of any concession. The prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment in these crimes will now have to remain in jail till their last breath.

As per the official information, a prisoner convicted under Section 376 of the IPC punishable with imprisonment for life shall also not be released from jail before completing 25 years with actual imprisonment of 20 years and remission.

