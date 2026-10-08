Contractor Abducted, Looted In Berasia On Pretext Of Site Visit |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor and his associate were allegedly abducted and assaulted on the pretext of being taken to show a construction site in Berasia. The suspects looted their car, forced a transfer of Rs 50,000 and took signed cheques from the contractor.

Police have registered a case against four persons for kidnapping, assault, wrongful confinement and robbery. The exact motive behind the incident is expected to emerge after the suspects are arrested, but it is suspected that the incident took place over a monetary dispute, police said.

According to reports, Mangesh Jaiswal (32), a resident of Dewas district, works as a contractor. On Oct 3, he came to Bhopal along with his associate Sonu to inspect a site. Ajay Yadav, Laxminarayan and Devraj accompanied them towards Berasia, on the pretext of showing them the site.

Mangesh alleged that near Imliya Swaroop village, the three men assaulted him and Sonu. They allegedly forced Mangesh to transfer Rs 50,000 to a bank account.

The suspects then allegedly took the two men to Bhopal and confined them inside a room. Mangesh further alleged that the suspects made him sign several cheques and took them away. He and his associate were allegedly kept captive for a day. Mangesh approached Berasia police station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint.