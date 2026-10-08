Bhopal Garba Organisers Divided Over Religion-Based Entry Restrictions Ahead Of Navratri | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Utsav Samiti, a right-wing organisation, has asked Bhopal district administration to restrict entry of non-Hindus, mainly Muslim men, at garba pandals by checking their Aadhaar details. The nine-day Navratri festival will begin on October 11.

Though the administration has not officially made its stand on the issue clear, there have been calls to prevent Muslim men from entering garba pandals.

Madhya Pradesh Muslim Tyohar Committee has appealed to Muslim youths to avoid attending garba events just for reels, likes and views, saying their actions could affect the reputation of a wider community.

Abhivyakti - the oldest and by far the biggest garba event on BHEL ground in the city - is also open to people from all religions. Tickets are sold and anyone with a ticket can enter the venue.

Sunil Yadav, the organiser of Bhojpal Garba Mahotsav at Jamboree Maidan, said, “The event is basically meant for Hindu families but whosoever has aastha (faith) is welcome.” This is the fourth year of the Bhojpal Garba. It will be organised from October 12-18 from 7 pm to 12 midnight.

However, the organisers of Devika Garba Mahotsav at Salaiya said that they would check ID cards to ensure that no non-Hindu enters their pandal.

The organiser of another prominent garba event in New City, who did not wish to be named, said that till a few years ago they used to allow people from all religions to participate.

“But the atmosphere has changed. We can’t be liberal even if we want to,” he added.

Karuna Gawai, 28, who will take part in Gayatri Garba Mahotsava to be organised on Pt Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda College ground, said, “There are no religion-based restrictions in the event. But single males are not allowed.” Gayatri garba will be organised from October 14-16.