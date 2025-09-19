Constables Trained With Police Band Shall Not Perform Without Their Wish, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has held that the Constables (general duty) of MP Police who underwent police band training shall not be sent on duties to give performance or play band without their consent in the functions or programmes.

The court issued the directives during hearing of a petition filed by MK Rawat, Pradeep Bhuriya, Ravindra Kushwaha, Prakash Singh and Rahul Girwal posted as Constable General Duty (GD) in MP Police.

Justice Vivek Jain said ‘in view of the position that the petitioners have already undertaken training of police band, it is observed that they shall not be sent for police band duties without their consent’.

The Constables were aggrieved with the departmental orders wherein they were asked to undergo training for police band. In the meantime, their training on playing musical instruments was over.

The petitioners are aggrieved by the act of the respondents in sending the petitioners for playing/give performance of police band in various functions and programmes.

The petitioners took the ground of the high court order of February 21, 2024 wherein it is already held that the police personnel cannot be sent for training to play band or given duties to play the band without their consent.

The petitioners’ counsel Nityanand Mishra said the constables have to perform regular duties related to maintain law and order, investigation of offences therefore, their consent is must before sending them to perform or play band in functions or programmes.