Constables Save Visitor’s Life With Timely CPR At Police Commissioner’s Office; DGP Announces Reward For Quick Response | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two police constables successfully revived an unconscious visitor at the Police Commissioner’s Office on Monday. The duo was hailed for quick response and life-saving intervention.

In recognition of their commendable service, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana announced rewards for both constables.

According to information, a visitor identified as Devendra Saxena suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness on the office premises.

Responding swiftly to the situation, driver constable Mukesh Sahu and constable Ranjeet Raghuvanshi immediately rushed to assist him.

Using the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training regularly provided by the Madhya Pradesh Police, the two constables promptly began administering life-saving chest compressions.

They continued CPR in turns without delay, ensuring uninterrupted assistance until the man regained consciousness.

After receiving primary medical aid, Saxena was shifted to a hospital for further treatment and observation.

The swift action of the two policemen is being widely appreciated as an example of the importance of emergency response training.

Police officials said the incident highlighted the positive impact of regular CPR and emergency life-support training conducted by the police, enabling personnel to provide immediate assistance during medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, accidents and other critical situations.