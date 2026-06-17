Constable Wife Catches Ranger Husband With Woman At Rewa Hotel; Heated Argument On The Spot Goes Viral | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A forest ranger posted in Satna district was allegedly caught by his constable wife with another woman at a hotel in Rewa on Monday.

A major argument that was captured on video and which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, when she reached the room, she asked her husband if anyone else was inside. He reportedly denied it, but when she entered the room, she found a young woman there, hidden inside the washroom.

The woman can be seen running away from the hotel. She is also seen climbing onto a truck parked on the road in an apparent attempt to escape.

Watch the video below :

उसको b***job बोलते है जो gf देती है पत्नी नहीं।

मतलब सब नहीं कुछ कुछ पत्नियाँ जैसे इस रेंजर की https://t.co/F6ZW5n4j23 — Rahul Jadia (@jadiarahul) June 16, 2026

According to reports, Brijendra Pandey, a Forest Range Officer (Ranger) posted in the Baraundha Circle of Satna district, was staying at Hotel Royal Inn in Rewa. His wife, who is posted as a constable at Baraundha police station, reportedly received information about his location and went to the hotel.

The constable then brought the woman out of the room and questioned both of them about their relationship. A heated argument broke out inside the hotel premises, drawing the attention of guests and passersby. Many people recorded videos of the incident, which later spread widely on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, as the argument intensified, the ranger and the woman left the hotel and were seen leaving the spot in a dumper truck, while the constable continued protesting outside the hotel for some time.

Police have now registered an FIR against ranger Brijendra Pandey and the woman at Chorhata Police Station in Rewa. However, officials have not yet shared details of the sections under which the case has been registered or the contents of the complaint.

Sources also claimed that the constable reached Rewa without getting official leave from duty. Police are investigating the matter based on the viral videos and the complaint. No official statement has been issued by either side so far.