Constable Abducted, Assaulted After Stopping Men From Drinking In SUV In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A constable posted at Shahpura police station was allegedly abducted and assaulted after he stopped two men from drinking alcohol inside an SUV on Danapani Road on late Saturday night.

The accused allegedly forced him into the vehicle and drove around with him for several hours instead of taking him to the police station. The two accused were traced and arrested on Monday.

According to reports, constable Sunder Patel, posted at Shahpura police station, was on checking duty when he noticed the two men drinking inside the SUV. He asked them to accompany him to the police station.

Instead, the accused allegedly made him sit inside the SUV and drove away.

The accused allegedly assaulted the constable and continued driving around with him through the night. They later dropped him near the government press and fled.

The SUV was attached to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Police traced the vehicle through its registration number and arrested the two suspects identified as Bhupendra Sharma of Vidisha and Rishi Namdev of Bagsewania.

Shahpura police registered a case against the accused for abduction and assault and sent them to jail. Shahpura police station incharge Santosh Markam said Bhupendra Sharma had previously been booked in an attempt-to-murder case in Vidisha.