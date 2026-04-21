Congress Workers Held For Circulating Letter Linked To Vasundhara Raje |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three Congress IT cell workers were arrested by the Cyber Police, Bhopal on Tuesday for allegedly circulating a controversial letter on social media, purportedly linked to former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The police action followed the sharing of the letter on social media platforms, though the document had already been discussed in sections of the media and shared widely.

Congress leaders described the arrests as "selective" and "politically motivated". PCC chief Jitu Patwari criticised the action, stating that the letter had been in circulation for several days before any clarification was issued. He noted that the letter was only later described as incorrect by Raje.

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha also questioned the police action, calling the detention unjustified. He said the three workers had been held for nearly 27 hours and asked why only a few individuals were targeted when the content had been widely shared before being declared fake on Apr 18.

He added that the matter would be challenged in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Meanwhile, the Bhopal police did not share the details of the arrest.