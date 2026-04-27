Congress Walks Out Of MP Assembly Over Rejection Of Private Bill On 33% Women’s Quota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress MLAs staged a walkout after state Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar refused to accept their private member bill seeking immediate implementation of 33% reservation for women. The state government had called a one-day special Assembly session on Nari Shakti Vandan Sankalp on Monday.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar asked chief minister Mohan Yadav to move the bill in the house. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar opposed this and claimed that the Congress had submitted the private member bill before the government bill and, according to rules, their bill should be discussed first.

The Speaker declined to take up the Opposition’s bill, ruling that a government resolution on the issue, scheduled to be moved by the chief minister, had already been listed. Singhar said the Congress wanted immediate discussion and enforcement of Women's Reservation Act passed by Parliament in 2023.

Wasteful exercise: LoP

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly will hold a special session on women’s reservation. Congress leaders criticized it, with Umang Singhar calling it a wasteful exercise if limited to condemnation. Jitu Patwari urged full implementation of 33% reservation, promising Congress support in state and national elections, while accusing the BJP of insincerity and political posturing on the issue.