Congress Triggering Rifts In Society, BJP Must Come Up With New Plan: CM Mohan Yadav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Congress creates rifts in society.

He further said that the party had an alliance with the Muslim League and that they won the election in Kerala by entering into an understanding with the Muslim League.

Because of its craving for power, the Congress triggers rifts in society, and now, the party strategically plays such games, he said, adding that it fires guns from someone else's shoulder.

The BJP workers have to reply to the Congress' strategy, he said.

Yadav made the statement at the valedictory function of the BJP's executive committee in Orchha on Monday.

Yadav further said the government fulfilled 70% of the promises the BJP made to the people in its Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) before the 2023 assembly elections.

The government will fulfil the rest of the promises before the next elections, Yadav said, adding that the government plans to appoint youths to 2.5 lakh posts.

Yadav said the process for appointing youths to 85,000 posts started, and efforts continued to provide them jobs in the private sector, too.

Plans are afoot to provide electricity to farmers for Rs 5 and to make it available during the day.

The Ken-Betwa project will change the landscape of the Bundelkhand region, which will be ahead of Haryana and Punjab in terms of producing food grains.

The government has started working to give metropolitan city status to Jabalpur and Gwalior after Bhopal and Indore, he said.

Executive committee to meet every 3 months: Khandelwal

BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said to journalists that the meeting of the party's executive committee became irregular after COVID-19.

The party will hold the meeting every three months at different places, Khandelwal said, adding that there is still enough time for the assembly election.

Now, the cooperative, municipal, and Panchayat elections remain important for the party, he said.

Jahangir Mahal to be renamed Veer Singh Mahal: CM

Stating that Mughal emperor Jahangir never came to Orchha, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Jahangir Mahal will be renamed Veer Singh Mahal.

He was talking to media persons in Orchha on Monday. Yadav reviewed the ongoing construction works at Shri Ram Raja Lok and inquired about the progress of the project.

The Chief Minister directed officials concerned to complete the work, ensuring quality and within the stipulated time.

Yadav said that Orchha is being developed as a wonderful tourism centre, Ram Raja Temple is a historical and cultural asset of our glorious past, and it will enhance Bundelkhand's identity and boost the local economy and employment.