Congress Tried To Hide Meenakshi Case Details: CM | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it was a pre-planned conspiracy of Congress leaders to conceal the criminal information of Meenakshi Natarajan in her Rajya Sabha nomination form.

They deliberately committed a mistake in the nomination form of their candidate so that they could avoid possible defeat and blame the BJP government.

He was addressing the Vijay Utsav organised by BJP to celebrate the victory of its three Rajya Sabha candidates, Rajneesh Agrawal, Tarun Chug and Mahesh Kewat, at the party office on Friday night.

CM said that Congress was in the habit of speaking lies, but this time its lie was caught. A Congress worker of Telangana could not get justice and the matter reached the court against Meenakshi Natarajan.

When BJP came to know that she had concealed case information in her nomination form, it lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer.

Taking a dig at Congress in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha election process, he said that Congress booked a 75-seater plane but only 25 MLAs boarded it. To fill the vacant plane seats, Congress MLAs' family members were called.

State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal said that all three elected Rajya Sabha Members would discharge their duty and play a role in the state's development.

Ministers Jagdish Devda, Krishna Gaur, Karan Singh Verma and others were present on this occasion.