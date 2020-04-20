Congress top lawyers Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibbal allege MP Government 'One Man Government', urge President to dissolve it

The two top advocates, including the Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha and Kapil Sibbal, have written a letter to the President of India demanding dissolution of government in Madhya Pradesh.

The letter was written on Monday. Earlier, on April 11, Tankha had written a similar letter to the President. It is pleaded that the state government is unconstitutionally functioning and only one man is running the government.

In his earlier letter, Tankha had stated, “With utmost regret whilst India and the world is battling COVID-19 I feel compelled to write against the illegally designed and poorly conceived one-man show unconstitutionally thrust upon 7. 5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh. This shenanigan gravely impacts and imperils the war against coronavirus.”

Now it is requested to intervene in the matter to ensure that the State of Madhya Pradesh shall directed to constitute a council of ministers, to consider and pass the vote-on-account by following settled constitutional procedures and to withdraw the unconstitutional ordinances No 1 and No 2 of 2020.

It is also asked that in the absence of the request, the President shall summon a report from the Governor and impose President’s Rule if necessary in the state because of the complete breakdown of its constitutional machinery.