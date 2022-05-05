Congress team visits Seoni mob lynching victim’s house

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by leader of Opposition, Govind Singh visited the family members of two tribal people killed by mob in suspicion of cow slaughter, on Thursday. Another team of Congress leaders visited riot hit areas of Khargone.

The team led by Govind Singh included member of parliament Nakul Nath, former minister Tarun Bhanot and MLA Vinay Saxena reached Simaria village in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh. Team members met the family of two tribal killed by people allegedly belonging to Bajrang Dal and Ram Sena.

Talking to local media, leader of Opposition Singh said that photographs of people involved in killings were out in public domain as they could be seen in various political banners. BJP only talks of ST welfare but the fact is that MP tops in atrocities against dalits and tribal according to NCRB figures, he added.

The team will prepare a report and present it to PCC chief Kamal Nath within three days.

Three tribal men were thrashed with lathis by right wingers killing two. Third one was injured and has been hospitalised.

Another team of Congress leaders visited the riot hit Khargone on Thursday. The fact finding team includes Sajjan Singh Verma, Mukesh Naik, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, Bala Bachhan, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and president of minority cell, Alim Sheikh.

The delegation met people affected by the riots besides people whose houses were razed, said the district Congress president of Khargone.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:13 PM IST