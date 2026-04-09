Congress Stages Statewide Protest In MP Over Delay In Wheat Procurement; Lop Umang Singhar Hands Memorandum To Dog In Sehore After Collector Fails To Turn Up |

Bhopal/Sehore/Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders on Thursday staged demonstrations at Krishi Mandis across the state against the state government for failing to start the wheat procurement across the state.

The state government commenced the wheat procurement in Bhopal,Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions on the day.

In Sehore, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar handed a memorandum to a dog after the collector failed to appear to receive it. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

During the demonstration, Singhar attacked the state government over delays in wheat procurement. After the protest, Singhar reached the collectorate to hand over the memorandum, but collector Balaguru K did not arrive to receive it.

Following this, Congress leaders sat in protest on the collectorate premises. After three hours, the additional collector arrived to take the memorandum, leading to a heated argument between Singhar and the official. Singhar asked the ADM to leave and handed the document to a dog instead.

In Sagar, state Congress president Jitu Patwari reached a Mandi and found it closed, leaving farmers in distress. He called the collector and demanded the problem be redressed.

In Bhopal, district Congress President (Bhopal City) Praveen Saxena and district president (Rural) Anokhi Mansingh Patel staged a protest at the collectorate over issues faced by farmers.

In Satna, district president Siddharth Kushwaha staged a demonstration with other Congress leaders. He alleged that farmers are struggling to sell their produce due to poor arrangements at procurement centres, contradicting official claims of smooth operations.