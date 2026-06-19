Congress Stages Charkha Movement Over Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha Nomination Row | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress staged a 'Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha' and a 'Charkha Movement' to protest against the cancellation of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Natarajan alleged that the BJP was attempting to trap her politically by linking her to a legal notice issued in a case in Hyderabad. She added that the matter pertained to a period before she became in-charge of Telangana and asserted that she had always stood with the alleged victim in the case.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the party, led by Reena Borasi, marched towards the Collector office to register its protest over the nomination cancellation. They were stopped midway. Following this, the wing members burnt an effigy of the Election Commissioner. The police stopped them and used water cannons to disperse them.

Digvijaya targets CEC

“It is amazing that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is a member of the Ram Temple Trust, Ayodhya. As the head of a constitutional body, he should leave the post,” said former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh while talking to the media.