Bhopal Power Cut June 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Jain Mandir, Blaire Colony & More. Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on June 18 2026, due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.
Area: Housing Board Colony, Ayodhya Nagar C, D, E, F Sector, Market, Stone Crusher, Housing Board Phase-5, Jain Mandir, Geet Colony, etc.
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Reason: Construction work by STC
Area: Blaire Colony, Phase 1, Phase 2, Lake Pearl Spring, Shri Institute
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gautam Nagar, Nariyal Kheda, Pipal Chauraha (Nagar Nigam Colony), Prem Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Ravidas Mandir
Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work