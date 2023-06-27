Congress spreads cobweb of lies before polls: BJP MLA

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator from Sohagpur, Vijaypal Singh, has said the Congress begins to spread lies just before any election.

At a press conference at the party office on Sunday, Singh said during its 15-month rule, the Congress had misled the youth and the farmers of the state.

As soon as the party came to power, it stopped all the welfare schemes launched by the BJP government, and because of the wrong policies of the Congress, the farmers became debtors, he said.

Now that the election is nearing, the Congress has begun to spread a cobweb of lies, the legislator said. He counted the number of schemes launched by the state government and the Centre, saying that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan doubled farmers’ income.

At a time when the BJP is working for the development, the Congress is trying to attain by any means, he said. Media in-charge of the party Amit Mahalha said BJP’s district unit general secretary Prasanna Harne, Mukeshchandra Maina, and others were present at the press conference.

