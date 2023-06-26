AIIMS-Bhopal Alumni Dr Arshi Siddiqui Felicitated With Young Women Scientist Award 2023

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The alumni of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal-- Dr Arshi Siddiqui, has been felicitated with ‘Young Women Scientist Award 2023’ for her outstanding contribution and recognition in the field of ‘Biotechnology’ on the occasion of 5th International Conference on ‘Climate Change and its Impact (CCI 2023)’ at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

This award was based on the CV and API score. She also presented her research paper as a poster on the topic entitled ‘Immunogenic Evaluation of Bacterially expressed recombinant Hemagglutinin receptor binding domain (HA1) of H1N1 virus in Swiss Albino mice model for possible vaccine candidate’.

She has completed her PhD research work under Dr. Rashmi Chowdhary, Additional Professor, in the Biochemistry department, AIIMS, Bhopal and Dr Nidhi Tripathi (Department of Biotechnology BU) in 2023.