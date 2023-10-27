Congress Sheltering Those Who Make Mean Comments Against Women: Lekhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi accused Congress of sheltering those leaders who make indecent comments against women. She alleged that leaders like Digvijaya Singh made a ‘Tunch Maal’ comment against their own women leader and are still not sacked by the party.

Addressing a press conference at BJP media centre on Thursday, she also took on Kamal Nath for dubbing the ‘Kanya Puja’ act of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a pomp show and criticised him for calling women an item.

She said Congress remained in power for a longer duration in the country but it did nothing to protect the pride of women. It was Modi government which made toilets for women and safeguarded their pride.

Taking on the high claim of Congress for women's welfare, she reckoned the names of Congress leaders who are facing the charges of molestation and hurting the feelings of women through mean comments.

In this regard, she provided examples like, son of Congress leader Murli Morval facing a rape charge, Sajjan Singh Verma calling women child-producing machines, Tarun Bhanot using the foolish word against women etc.

