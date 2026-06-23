Congress Seeks Probe Into CM’s Family Land Purchases | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Tuesday levelled allegations over land purchases in Ujjain by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s family and firms.

The Congress raised the question based on a report published in a national daily. Congress state president Jitu Patwari, while addressing a press conference, demanded that the Chief Minister resign on moral grounds over the issue.

He said that a judicial inquiry should be instituted into the matter by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said, “These are not just allegations but proof.

We have also raised this matter in the Assembly several times. The government had said that an inquiry is being conducted, but why is the inquiry not happening then?”

Allegations against CM baseless: Khandelwal

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal has termed the allegations related to land holdings made against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family as baseless.

Khandelwal said that Congress leaders are attempting to create confusion and mislead the public.

He stated that when the Chief Minister filed his nomination papers in 2023, he owned 17 acres of land, and there has been no change in that holding since then.

Similarly, the 12.9 acres of land owned by his wife, Seema Yadav, has remained unchanged.

Referring to a company named Siddhivinayak, Khandelwal said that it owned 68 acres of land in 2023, which has now reduced to 65 acres.

He added that the Chief Minister’s son, Vaibhav Yadav, owned 16 acres of land in 2023 and continues to hold the same amount.

Khandelwal noted that the Chief Minister’s daughter-in-law has purchased 10 acres of agricultural land, but the property is located outside the master plan area.

He also rejected the allegations made against the Chief Minister’s relatives, describing them as false.