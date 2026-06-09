Congress MLAs Sit On Dharna In Front Of CEO Office | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs and party leaders sat on a dharna in front of the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday night. They were demanding that their objections regarding the cancellation of the Rajya Sabha nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan be considered.

Earlier, Congress president Jitu Patwari and MLAs had announced that they would observe a fast in front of the office of the CEO, MP, on Wednesday and at district Congress and block Congress units.

The Rajya Sabha election officer had cancelled the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan.

Advocate Ajay Gupta told the media persons that the basis for rejecting the nomination form was a childish act by the Returning Officer.

“Because Section 223 of the BNSS is related to a private complaint and it is not a criminal case registered against candidate Meenakshi. Even a first-year college student knows that it is not a cognisable offence.”

Meenakshi Natarajan said that the BJP’s dirty mindset had come to light when it did not have the votes to win the election and had fielded a third candidate. “The BJP wants to win the election by hook or crook. They played a dirty trick and tried to sabotage the election,” she added.