Congress MLA Remarks On PM Modi Triggers Uproar In MP State Assembly; Statement Expunged

Congress MLA Remarks On PM Trigger Uproar In MP State Assembly; Statement Expunged |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A ruckus broke out in the Assembly on Monday after a Congress MLA made remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When BJP MLAs demanded an apology, the MLA refused and said, “Hang me if I have stated anything wrong.”

Reacting to the matter, BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah said it was inappropriate to make such remarks in the Assembly. Rajendra Singh stood by his statement, asserting that if even a single word of his remarks was proven false, he should be punished. Parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya registered strong protest. As the controversy escalated, the Assembly Speaker directed that the controversial statement be expunged from the proceedings.

Baraiya causes stir

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya said that in many countries, society has been propelled towards equality by offering apologies for past transgressions. He also made a controversial statement in the Assembly. Minister Rakesh Singh said such language would not be tolerated in the House. “It is precisely this mindset that keeps women from attaining equality,” he added. Subsequently, the Speaker ordered that the remarks be expunged from the official proceedings.

Katare blames

Congress MLA Hemant Katare said that Inder Singh Chauhan, brother of minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, intimidated woman janpad panchayat CEO. Inder Singh’s wife is janpad panchayat president due to which the official feels unsafe. He added that when Sofia Qureshi and Vyomika Singh addressed the nation following Operation Sindoor, the entire country felt proud, yet a leader referred to them as sisters of terrorists. He demanded that an apology be tendered for the statement.

Singhar accuses BJP of deceiving women

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar accused BJP of deceiving the women in the name of women reservation bill as it was brought with delimitation condition in the Parliament. He said that even ruling party didn’t know when the delimitation process would get completed.

Singhar was speaking during the one-day special session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly called for women reservation in Parliament and state assemblies on Monday.

Accusing BJP of trying to derive political mileage in the name of women reservation, Singhar said that why BJP didn’t call the special session on Bhagirathpura incident and offering 27% OBC reservation. “It should assure that its next CM will be a woman,” he added. He also recalled the struggles of her aunt and former Deputy CM Jamuna Devi by telling that she used to walk several kilometres in a day and didn’t have another saree to wear.

MLA arrives on tractor

Congress MLA Abhijit Shah tried to reach the Assembly in a tractor-trolley but police stopped him after placing barricades in front of the Secretariat. Shah said he had obtained a pass for the tractor, while police officials said bringing a tractor was not permitted. The issue led to a heated argument between the police and the MLA, which escalated into a physical scuffle. The MLA later entered the House carrying a bundle of wheat crop. He said farmers were not being registered to sell their crops in mandis.