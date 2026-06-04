Congress MLA Escapes As SUV Bursts Into Flames After Crash While Saving Cow In MP's Seoni-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA narrowly escaped a major accident after the SUV he was travelling in crashed into a wall and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Thursday.

The MLA, Yogendra Singh Baba, was returning to his native village from Jabalpur when the incident took place near Banjari village on National Highway 44 under the Dhuma police station area.

According to police, the accident happened when the driver tried to avoid a cow that suddenly came onto the road.

In an attempt to save the animal, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the SUV to ram into the boundary wall of a school located along the highway.

A video of the scene has surfaced, circulating widely on social media.

Watch the video below :

Third-time Cong MLA from Lakhnadon seat of MP's Seoni district Yogendra Singh Baba, driver and gunner, had a narrow escape, when the MLA's SUV caught fire, after ramming into a school's boundary wall, while trying to save a cow. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/bZYrsa11Od — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) June 4, 2026

The impact of the crash was so strong that the vehicle caught fire shortly afterward. Reports said the SUV's doors got locked after the collision, leaving the occupants trapped inside for a brief period.

The MLA, his driver and gunner were all reportedly stuck in the SUV, as the gates got locked after the mishap. Alert villagers, however, timely rescued the trio, before the fire engulfed the vehicle. The mishap happened on Thursday early morning on the NH-34 in Seoni district. pic.twitter.com/nEgPebwd5D — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) June 4, 2026

The MLA was travelling with his gunman, Raju Dhurve, and driver Annu at the time of the accident. Local villagers rushed to the spot and helped rescue all three before the flames spread through the vehicle.

Within minutes, the SUV was completely engulfed in fire and was reduced to ashes.

The three occupants were taken to a hospital in Lakhnadon for treatment. Officials said Yogendra Singh Baba and his gunman suffered only minor injuries, while the driver received a cut on his lip and required a few stitches.

Police officials said all three have since been discharged from the hospital. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver lost control while trying to avoid the cow. Further inquiry into the incident is underway.