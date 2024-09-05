Congress Media Wing Meeting Party Leaders Trade Barbs Over Nath Govt Performance

State Congress President Jitu Patwari addressed the spokespersons of Madhya Pradesh Congress addressed the meeting through zoom |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party media wing meeting held here on Wednesday descended into a heated debate as party leaders traded barbs over the performance of former chief minister Kamal Nath's government. In the meeting held at PCC, all party spokespersons were present, while PCC chief Jitu Patwari joined the meeting virtually.

Sources said that while discussing the media strategy, one of the top leaders allegedly attacked the former CM claiming ‘he (Nath) was not able to take care of the Congress government formed in the year 2018’.

Objecting to his remark, a few of the spokespersons claimed that it was party 's media wing that utterly failed in highlighting the achievements of Nath’s government. The public schemes like providing 100 unit electricity at Rs 100, waiving of Rs 2 lakh loan of 27 lakh farmers and other such public schemes of Nath government were not publicized and it harmed the party, they claimed.

They flayed the said party leader saying that instead of praising the work done by former CM Nath, the leader was criticizing him in the meeting. Patwari addressing the meeting said that the party leaders who are not able to perform will be removed and those who perform well will be rewarded. Nayak asked the spokespersons to be prepared with facts and figures before appearing in any political debate.