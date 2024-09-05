 Congress Media Wing Meeting Party Leaders Trade Barbs Over Nath Govt Performance
Sources said that while discussing the media strategy, one of the top leaders allegedly attacked the former CM claiming ‘he (Nath) was not able to take care of the Congress government formed in the year 2018’.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari addressed the spokespersons of Madhya Pradesh Congress addressed the meeting through zoom

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party media wing meeting held here on Wednesday descended into a heated debate as party leaders traded barbs over the performance of former chief minister Kamal Nath's government. In the meeting held at PCC, all party spokespersons were present, while PCC chief Jitu Patwari joined the meeting virtually.

Sources said that while discussing the media strategy, one of the top leaders allegedly  attacked the former CM claiming ‘he (Nath) was not able to take care of the Congress government formed in the year 2018’.

