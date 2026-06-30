Congress Leaders Quiz Digvijaya Singh Over Remarks At PAC Meet | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Congress Leaders Question Digvijaya Singh Over Remarks at PAC Meeting

Two senior Congress leaders criticised former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh during the party's virtual Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened after Singh appeared to dilute state Congress president Jitu Patwari's allegation that land worth Rs 500 crore had been allotted to a trust for Re 1.

Former MLA Praveen Pathak openly questioned Singh, saying Congress workers were fighting the BJP on the ground across the state, but such public statements weakened the party's stand against the Chief Minister.

Praising Patwari, Pathak said, "He is devoting his time, money and even his body to the party."

MLA Arif Masood also objected to Singh's remarks, saying, "With what face will we now go before party workers and the public when such statements by the former Chief Minister weaken the party's claims?" He added, "What is wrong is wrong, and what is right is right."

State Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary said Patwari had already conveyed the details of the issue to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

He agreed that Singh should have raised his concerns on the party platform instead of making them public.

Seeking to end the controversy, Patwari said, "Whatever has happened has happened. Now we should focus on our planning."

Absent from meeting

Both former Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath were absent from the virtual PAC meeting, which has 25 members.

Meanwhile, state Congress general secretary Nidhi Chaturvedi also criticised Singh in a social media post. She asked when the Congress would free itself from Digvijaya Singh's "Naagpash" (serpent's grip).

She questioned why the former Chief Minister had contradicted Patwari's allegations and accused him of using abusive language against the state party chief.

Chaturvedi alleged that Singh's remarks were intended only to safeguard his son, MLA Jaivardhan Singh.

She further claimed that his actions had contributed to the fall of the Congress government in 2020 and the party's defeats in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi has been warning the party about sleeper cells. In Madhya Pradesh, that warning has proved to be true," she said.