Congress leader Jitu Patwari Slams MP Government Over TI Dileep Puri's Death, Vishvas Sarang Alleges Congress Links To Illegal Liquor Trade | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The murder of TI Dileep Puri by a truck driver carrying illegal liquor in the Khategaon area, Dewas district, has intensified political friction in the state.

The BJP and the Congress have begun to blame each other over the issue. MPCC president Jitu Patwari said illegal liquor trade continued.

Patwari demanded the government act strictly against the murderers of Puri because such incidents put a question mark on the law and order situation in the state and emboldened criminals, he said.

The MPCC president also demanded a high-level probe into the incident to bring to light the bootleggers' network.

The associates of the policemen, who refrained from acting against those who sold spurious liquor, murdered the TI, Patwari said.

Names of Cong leaders related to liquor trade surfaced: Sarang

Minister Vishvas Sarang has said the Congress leaders' links with the illegal liquor trade in Khategaon have surfaced. The name of Congress leader Rahul Jaiswal has come up, Sarang said.

Jaiswal remains in charge of the party in Khategaon, Sarang said, adding that the profits made through the liquor trade allegedly sustain the Congress's activities.

In the Dewa incident, the name of the son of a Congress leader, Anand Kasliwal, has surfaced. Now, Rahul's name has come to light, Sarang said.

Now, it remains clear that a major network of illegal liquor trade continues, Sarang said, adding that the death of the police officer has saddened everyone.

The government will strictly act against the guilty, he said. Sarang wanted to know from Patwari the reasons for the names of his party leaders surfacing in the liquor trade.

It remains a serious issue about law and order and in controlling illegal activities, he said.