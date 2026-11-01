'Congress Is Declining Everywhere, But Pappu Won't Accept Reality' Says CM Mohan Yadav In MP’s Betul | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Congress has backslid everywhere in the country.

Its fortune has sunk in 80% of areas of the country, but Pappu remains unacceptable to the reality, he said.

He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know where he will take the party, Yadav said.

The chief minister made the statements at a function in Betul on Saturday when he distributed bonus among the Tendu leaf collectors.

After the elections through EVM, MLC elections were conducted through ballot papers, but the Congress lost it, Yadav said.

When the party wins an election, it does not blame EVMs, but after losing polls, Congress criticises the voting machines, Yadav said.

He said, ''People know everything. Jahan Jahan Pao Padhe Santan Ke Tahan Tahan Banthadhar (Wherever you go, you cause ruins).''

During the Congress rule, the government did not give a single penny to farmers whose lands the government had auctioned.

The Congressmen did not give proper rates to the farmers for their produce, he said.

Yadav also announced development work worth Rs 443 crore in Betul.