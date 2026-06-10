Congress Internal Conflict Led To Cancellation Of Meenakshi's Form: BJP | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has blamed the Congress for the cancellation of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Congress intentionally made the mistake in her nomination form, fearing defeat in the election.

Even if someone contests an election for Sarpanch, he knows that he has to mention if there is any criminal case against him, Yadav said, adding that a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election should have paid a little more attention to such details.

The Congress must introspect how the party leaders who have fought many elections should fill a nomination form in this way, Yadav said.

Some Congressmen who had an eye on the seat must have hatched the conspiracy, Yadav said.

According to the chief minister, the Congress could not depend on its legislators, so the party was sending them to another city.

BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal has said the ruling party got a tip-off from the opposition camp.

The Congress leaders wanted to get Natrajan's nomination cancelled, but had there been an election, the BJP would have won the third seat, and for this reason, wrong information was given in the form.

Khandelwal said when he came to know about it, he told his party men to reach Vidhan Sabha and raise objections.