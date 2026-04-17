Congress In MP Discusses Proposal To Collect ₹30,000 Per Assembly Seat; Funds To Be Used For Organisational Building And Training

Congress In MP Discusses Proposal To Collect Rs 30,000 Per Assembly Seat; Funds To Be Used For Organisational Building And Training |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal to collect Rs 30,000 per Vidhan Sabha constituency to connect citizens with the party was discussed during a meeting of Congress block presidents here on Friday.

Party state in-charge Harish Chaudhary said a proposal is under consideration to seek a contribution of Rs100 from families in each assembly constituency. These funds will be utilised exclusively at the district and block levels and will not be diverted to the state unit or the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The proposal has been forwarded for approval.

Chaudhary added that the resources mobilised through this initiative would be utilised for training and organisational building, ensuring the party does not remain dependent on any single individual.

State party president Jitu Patwari stressed that he is not in the race to become the chief minister. However, Patwari told party leaders that their first priority must be to bring the party to power in the state.

He instructed the block presidents to ensure the formation of the organisational structure at the mandal, block, village, and ward levels.

Woman block president flags proxy husband culture

A woman block president highlighted the struggles of grassroots workers at the meeting, alleging that the party leadership often overlooks women who work independently.

In presence of PCC and other senior leaders, she claimed that political importance is frequently accorded only to those women whose husbands manage their official duties. She likened the current state of affairs to the Sarpanch-Pati and Ward Member-Pati culture, where elected women are mere figureheads while their husbands exercise real power.