No Tickets For Kin Of Male Leaders On Women’s Reserved Seats, Says MP Congress President Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari stated on Thursday that in all future elections, tickets for seats reserved for women will be allotted exclusively to active members of the Mahila Congress. He was addressing a meeting of the women’s wing of the party here.

"From now on, even if a woman from my own family wishes to contest an election, she will first have to work within the Mahila Congress," Patwari said.

He further added, “It is a recurring allegation that seats reserved for women are often contested by a politician's mother, wife or sister. This will no longer be the case. We will also pass a formal resolution to this effect during the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC).”

General Secretary in charge of the state, Harish Chaudhary, stated that it was the Congress party that first introduced the Women's Reservation Bill. He alleged that at that time, the BJP and other political parties did not extend their support.