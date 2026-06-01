Congress In Dilemma Over RS Polls, Waiting For BJP's Strategy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is in a dilemma over selecting a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

The party has to field a candidate for one of the three seats; in fact, the Congress is waiting for the BJP's strategy before declaring its candidate.

The Congress wants to field its candidate only after the BJP takes a decision on whether it will contest the third seat or not.

But the BJP is not laying its cards on the table because if the BJP fields a candidate for the third seat, the Congress will put up a strong contender.

If the ruling party fields candidates for two seats, the Congress will select a contender accordingly. Former chief minister Kamal Nath is ahead of others in the race for the RS seat from the party.

The Congress may field Nath, keeping in mind the BJP's bid to contest the third seat to keep the party legislators together.

The names of former minister Kamleshwar Patel and former MPCC president Arun Yadav are also being discussed as candidates for the RS seat. Both are from the OBC.

MPCC president Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar have sent their recommendations for a possible RS candidate to the party high command.

The BJP may soon declare its candidates for the RS election, and afterwards, the Congress will open its cards, feel party leaders.