Congress High Command Angry With Digvijaya For Second Time | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has again incurred the wrath of the Congress high command.

Singh has made his position clear over the 'Dalal remark', but the party leadership is displeased with him.

The Congress discussed the issue, saying Singh was trying to weaken the party's fight against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Singh is facing such a problem after nine years when he finds himself isolated in the party.

After the 2017 assembly election in Goa, the Congress became the single-largest party in the state where Singh was in charge. Because the Congress delayed in laying claim, the BJP, together with other parties, formed the government in the state.

Former chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro alleged that Singh had withheld the letter that was to be sent to the governor for government formation.

After the Goa episode, Rahul Gandhi was almost fuming at Singh, who remained isolated in the party for a long time, and he became close to Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Singh has erred again, and after the cancellation of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination form for the Rajya Sabha election, Rahul has gone at the MP government hammer and tongs.

This is the reason why there is resentment among the top bosses of the party against Singh after he gave a clean chit to the MP government over Jitu Patwari's allegations.

Singh had a dispute with the party's state in charge, Harish Choudhary, who also gave feedback to the high command about him. It is high command's anger that has forced Singh to give explanations over his statement.