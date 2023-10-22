'Congress Has Been Divided Into Two Parts In MP', Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a dig at the Congress Party and said that there are factions within the party adding that Congress has become Kamal Nath's Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

"I don't understand whose Congress is in Madhya Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi's Congress or Mallikarjun Kharge? It seems that Congress has become Kamal Nath's Congress in Madhya Pradesh. He is doing the survey. He is distributing tickets. Just as Shiv Sena was divided into two parts in Maharashtra, Congress has been divided into two parts in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath even destroyed the INDI alliance. Neither the alliance has any future nor the Congress has any future," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI.

'Shop of lies'

He further reiterated that the BJP will win the forthcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh and slammed the Congress for making false promises and opening the "shop of lies." Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI "Under the leadership of PM Modi and with the support and blessings of the people, we will ensure BJP's victory. Our workers and leaders are working for this. Congress make false promises every day, Congress has not opened a shop of love but a shop of lies. The people of Madhya Pradesh will not trust them." Earlier, speaking on the protest within the party over ticket distribution, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the entire situation is under the control of BJP.

'Some differences, but we will form govt'

The protest by BJP workers started after the party on Saturday released its fifth list of 92 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

"The list of all BJP candidates except two seats has been released. All are good candidates. All the party workers have started their work. There are some differences because there are many people asking for tickets. The BJP has the entire situation under control. We will form the government," Tomar told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

