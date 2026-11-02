Congress Fields Rajkumar Lohani Against Hardeep Puri For Rajya Sabha By-Election In Madhya Pradesh

Congress Fields Rajkumar Lohani Against Hardeep Puri For Rajya Sabha By-Election In MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Monday fielded Rajkumar Lohani as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh, setting up a contest with the ruling BJP, which has nominated Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the seat.

Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare became Lohani's proposer as the latter filed his nomination papers on the last day of the nomination process.

Another Congress MLA from Bhopal North, Atif Aqeel, and several party workers accompanied Lohani during the filing of his nomination papers at the state Assembly. However, no senior Congress leaders were present.

The Congress's decision to enter the contest comes despite the BJP enjoying a decisive numerical advantage in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which elects members to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP nominated Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, for the seat. He filed his nomination on Oct 31 in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and other senior party leaders.

Though the Congress candidate faces an uphill task, the party's decision to field Lohani has ensured a contest and provided the opposition with an opportunity to challenge the BJP politically.

The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Union Minister of State L Murugan from the Rajya Sabha on Oct 14. His term was scheduled to end on April 2, 2030.

Murugan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers and the Upper House to focus on strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

The election has also drawn attention as Puri's existing Rajya Sabha term from Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to end on Nov 25.

The effective strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly for the by-election stands at 229. The BJP has 164 MLAs, while the Congress has considerably fewer members, placing the ruling party in a comfortable position to win the seat.

According to the Election Commission's schedule, scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Nov 3, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until Nov 5.

Polling, if required, will be held on Nov 12 between 9 am and 4 pm, followed by counting at 5 pm. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by Nov 16.

Madhya Pradesh has 11 Rajya Sabha seats, of which the BJP holds eight and the Congress two, with one seat currently vacant.