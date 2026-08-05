Congress Dissolves All MPCC Departments And Cells Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday dissolved all departments and cells of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), including their state, district and block-level units, with immediate effect.

The decision was announced by Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary following a review meeting of AICC office-bearers chaired by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday.

In an official statement, Chaudhary said the AICC had decided to dissolve all departments and cells of the MPCC and their organisational units across the state.

Among the key departments dissolved are the media department, social media department, Vichar Vibhag, Scheduled Caste Department and OBC Department.

More than 39 cells of the party organisation have also been dissolved as part of the organisational overhaul.

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Appointments

Party sources said appointments of state presidents of various departments and cells were made by the Pradesh Congress Committee president, while district-level appointments were made by the respective state presidents.

According to sources, several office-bearers were allegedly not actively involved in strengthening the organisation and were accused of misusing their positions, leading to organisational issues.