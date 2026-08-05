Bhopal BRICS Summit To Discuss Digital Heritage Platform, UNESCO Nominations | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal to establish a unified digital ecosystem hosting an artist directory, creative industry data, and integrated documentation of ancient manuscripts and architectural heritage will be presented at the BRICS Cultural Summit.

Another proposal on joint and multinational UNESCO nominations will also be put forward to address the current limitation under which each country can submit only one national nomination each year.

Under initiatives such as 'Project Mausam', shared Buddhist traditions and Southeast Asian temple architecture will be jointly presented for global recognition.

Ministry of Culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal told the media at a press conference on Tuesday that the event would foster cultural dialogue, strengthen cooperation among BRICS member states, and showcase India's rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions and civilisational legacy.

Under India's BRICS chairmanship, the Ministry of Culture is organising the BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting, the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting, and associated cultural events in the city from Aug 5 to 8.

Culture ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials from BRICS member nations will participate in the summit. In addition, more than 40 artists from Belarus, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates will perform.

He added that official-level discussions on policy drafts and various thematic areas would take place during the first two days (August 5 and 6), followed by high-level deliberations among culture ministers and deputy ministers on August 7 and 8 to forge a final consensus.

Besides policy discussions, performances by cultural troupes will be held at Ravindra Bhavan and will be open to the public. Special exhibitions on Gyan Bharatam, Project Mausam and Project Greater India will also be showcased.