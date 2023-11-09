Congress Did Not Implement Mandal Commission Report: Mayawati

BSP Supremo Mayawati |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati alleged that the Congress did not act on the Mandal Commission report when it was in power, but it was implemented by the V P Singh-led government. She was speaking at an election rally in Satna district on Wednesday. She also urged voters not to fall in the trap of political parties that make promises during elections but forget them later.

"Under the Congress rule after Independence, the Kaka Kalelkar Commission and the Mandal commission recommended reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). But the Congress did not act. Dalits, tribals and OBCs lagged behind for years after the Constitution came into force," the BSP chief said. "It was the V P Singh government that implemented it as a number of BSP MPs, including myself, were elected," she said.

The BSP has formed an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) for the Madhya Pradesh elections.

